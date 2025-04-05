Left Menu

The Perilous Plunge: How India's Stock Market Decline Threatens the Economy

Akhilesh Yadav emphasizes the critical nature of India's stock market slump, attributing its causes to governmental mismanagement. He warns that the erosion of common people's investments could lead the economy to suffer. The BSE Sensex's significant drop and Trump's tariffs further amplify fears of economic downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:40 IST
The Perilous Plunge: How India's Stock Market Decline Threatens the Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, has expressed concern over the current state of India's markets, highlighting the potential for economic downfall if urgent attention is not paid.

In a recent social media statement, Yadav criticized the central government's economic policies, citing the 'double vicious circle' responsible for market instability.

The steep decline in the BSE Sensex, accelerated by US President Trump's tariff announcements, has led to substantial loss of investor wealth, raising alarm among young investors and the broader economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025