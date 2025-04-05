The Perilous Plunge: How India's Stock Market Decline Threatens the Economy

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, has expressed concern over the current state of India's markets, highlighting the potential for economic downfall if urgent attention is not paid.

In a recent social media statement, Yadav criticized the central government's economic policies, citing the 'double vicious circle' responsible for market instability.

The steep decline in the BSE Sensex, accelerated by US President Trump's tariff announcements, has led to substantial loss of investor wealth, raising alarm among young investors and the broader economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)