Inferno on the Highway: Unveiling the Bus Permit Scandal
A massive fire on the Ajmer-Jaipur highway revealed a private sleeper bus operating without a permit. The bus was among 37 vehicles gutted in the blaze, leading to the death of 11 and injuries to over 35 following an LPG tanker collision. Authorities are investigating the incident.
A private bus, operating without a permit, was among 37 vehicles destroyed in a massive fire on the Ajmer-Jaipur highway, according to Regional Transport Office officials.
Udaipur RTO Nemichand Pareek stated that following the fire, the department reached out to Abdul Salman Khan, operator of Lake City Travel Bus, to compile a list of passengers. Although the bus had complete fitness and road tax, it lacked the necessary operational permit.
The tragedy also claimed 11 lives and left over 35 individuals with burns when an LPG tanker collided with a truck on Friday, sparking the blaze. Authorities remain in contact with passengers to gather further details.
