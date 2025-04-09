Left Menu

Mahindra Aerostructures to Manufacture Fuselage for Airbus H130 in India

Mahindra Aerostructures will produce fuselages for Airbus H130 helicopters in India. The contract with Airbus marks a significant step in India's aviation sector, with the first delivery expected in 2027. The collaboration reflects India's potential as a global aviation hub, as emphasized by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:49 IST
Mahindra Aerostructures to Manufacture Fuselage for Airbus H130 in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, Mahindra Aerostructures has signed a contract with Airbus to manufacture the fuselage for the Airbus H130 helicopters in India. The company, part of the Mahindra & Mahindra group, aims to deliver its first fuselage by the first quarter of 2027.

The signing ceremony took place in the national capital and was graced by Rémi Maillard, President of Airbus India and Managing Director of the South Asia region. Maillard emphasized Airbus's ongoing investment in India, highlighting the country's growing significance in the global aviation sector.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu underscored the immense potential and demand within the aviation sector. He reiterated the government's commitment to boosting the manufacturing ecosystem, stating that India is on its way to becoming a global aviation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025