Mahindra Aerostructures to Manufacture Fuselage for Airbus H130 in India

In a landmark development, Mahindra Aerostructures has signed a contract with Airbus to manufacture the fuselage for the Airbus H130 helicopters in India. The company, part of the Mahindra & Mahindra group, aims to deliver its first fuselage by the first quarter of 2027.

The signing ceremony took place in the national capital and was graced by Rémi Maillard, President of Airbus India and Managing Director of the South Asia region. Maillard emphasized Airbus's ongoing investment in India, highlighting the country's growing significance in the global aviation sector.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu underscored the immense potential and demand within the aviation sector. He reiterated the government's commitment to boosting the manufacturing ecosystem, stating that India is on its way to becoming a global aviation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)