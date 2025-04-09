Left Menu

Trio Arrested with Chitta in Shimla: A Drug Bust in the Hills

Three individuals, including a couple from Uttar Pradesh and a youth from Uttarakhand, were arrested in Shimla for possession of 54.4 grams of chitta, an adulterated form of heroin. The arrests were made by police acting on a tip-off, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant drug bust, police in Shimla have arrested three individuals, including a couple from Uttar Pradesh and a youth from Uttarakhand, for allegedly possessing 54.4 grams of chitta, an adulterated form of heroin.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a checkpoint near Hulli bridge in the Shimla district, leading to the discovery of the contraband in their vehicle.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, charges have been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 against the accused individuals, marking a significant step in the region's ongoing fight against drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

