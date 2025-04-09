Trio Arrested with Chitta in Shimla: A Drug Bust in the Hills
Three individuals, including a couple from Uttar Pradesh and a youth from Uttarakhand, were arrested in Shimla for possession of 54.4 grams of chitta, an adulterated form of heroin. The arrests were made by police acting on a tip-off, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act.
In a significant drug bust, police in Shimla have arrested three individuals, including a couple from Uttar Pradesh and a youth from Uttarakhand, for allegedly possessing 54.4 grams of chitta, an adulterated form of heroin.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a checkpoint near Hulli bridge in the Shimla district, leading to the discovery of the contraband in their vehicle.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, charges have been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 against the accused individuals, marking a significant step in the region's ongoing fight against drug trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
