Left Menu

India Bolsters Logistics with USD 350 Million ADB Loan

The Indian Government and Asian Development Bank signed a USD 350 million loan agreement to enhance the logistics sector. The SMILE programme aims to improve logistics efficiency through multimodal infrastructure and standardized warehousing, driving private investment and strengthening supply chains across national and local levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:41 IST
India Bolsters Logistics with USD 350 Million ADB Loan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India has secured a substantial USD 350 million loan from the Asian Development Bank to bolster the country's logistics sector. The agreement, announced on Friday, is part of the SMILE (Strengthening Multimodal and Integrated Logistics Ecosystem) programme, designed to boost logistics efficiency.

Officials from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade joined ADB representatives in signing the agreement. Their collaboration signals significant reforms in the logistics sector, aiming to make India a competitive player globally.

Through SMILE, the government seeks to develop a robust policy framework enhancing multimodal logistics infrastructure across national, state, and city levels. By standardizing warehousing facilities and logistics assets, the programme hopes to attract more private sector investment and fortify supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024