Jharkhand Pushes for Development: New Universities and Expressways Proposed

Jharkhand's government has requested the establishment of an agricultural university in Palamu district and more expressways to enhance connectivity with major metro cities. The demands were made by State Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore during a pre-budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:39 IST
Jharkhand is taking significant strides towards development by urging the central government to set up an agricultural university in Palamu district, along with new expressways to improve connectivity with major metro cities. This was revealed by officials on Saturday following a pre-budget meeting.

The state's Finance Minister, Radhakrishna Kishore, underscored these demands at the meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kishore emphasized that an agricultural university in drought-prone Palamu could foster farming activities and create job opportunities for the local youth.

In addition to the university, Kishore highlighted the need for a tribal university and a medical college, including a hospital in the Gumla district. He also proposed a tourist circuit in Palamu division and new expressways for Ranchi-Kolkata and Ranchi-Patna routes. The pre-budget meeting saw participation from finance ministers of various states, aligning strategies ahead of the 2025-26 Budget presentation scheduled for February 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

