Tragic Collision in Mandya: Truck Accident Claims Lives

In Mandya district, Karnataka, a tragic truck accident resulted in the death of three individuals, with one severely injured. The incident occurred in Maddur taluk, prompting police action under specific legal sections. The truck driver involved has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Mandya district of Karnataka, three individuals lost their lives, and another was severely injured when a truck collided with their car, according to police reports.

The accident took place around 11 am in Maddur taluk, where four people were travelling in the car at the time of the collision. Three people succumbed to their injuries, while the fourth was rushed to a hospital in Bangalore in critical condition.

The police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the truck driver, who has been arrested concerning the accident, a senior police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

