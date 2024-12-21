Tragic Collision in Mandya: Truck Accident Claims Lives

In a tragic incident in Mandya district of Karnataka, three individuals lost their lives, and another was severely injured when a truck collided with their car, according to police reports.

The accident took place around 11 am in Maddur taluk, where four people were travelling in the car at the time of the collision. Three people succumbed to their injuries, while the fourth was rushed to a hospital in Bangalore in critical condition.

The police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the truck driver, who has been arrested concerning the accident, a senior police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)