Quick-Thinking Cop Saves Students from Potential Bus Mishap

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:37 IST
An alert traffic policeman in Kalyan, Thane, has averted a potential tragedy by stopping an inebriated bus driver carrying 26 schoolchildren to a football tournament, authorities reported on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on Friday at Subhash Chowk when Constable Suresh Patil observed the bus weaving erratically despite a clear road on its journey from Ulhasnagar to Virar in neighboring Palghar.

Patil halted the bus and administered a breathalyzer test to driver Surendra Gautam, which confirmed intoxication. 'Without Patil's swift actions, an accident could have occurred,' said Kalyan traffic police senior inspector Rajesh Shirsat, adding the driver was fined and the bus impounded. A substitute bus was promptly arranged for the students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

