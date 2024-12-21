Left Menu

GST Council Clarifies Popcorn Tax Rates

The GST Council clarifies the taxation rates for popcorn, stating that pre-packaged and labelled ready-to-eat popcorn attracts a 12% tax, while caramel popcorn incurs an 18% GST. Unpackaged popcorn mixed with spices attracts a 5% GST. A CBIC circular will soon clarify these distinctions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:31 IST
GST Council Clarifies Popcorn Tax Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The GST Council has settled the tax rates for various types of popcorn by issuing a clarification. The decision specifies that pre-packaged and labelled ready-to-eat popcorn will be subject to a 12% Goods and Services Tax (GST), whereas caramel popcorn will incur an 18% levy, thereby adhering to the sugar confectionery category.

There is no alteration in the basic tax rate for popcorn. However, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is expected to release a circular that will further clarify the existing taxation framework regarding popcorn sales and distribution.

According to the clarification, 'ready-to-eat popcorn' that is simply mixed with salt and spices falls under the namkeen category, attracting a 5% GST if it is not packaged and labelled. In contrast, packaged and labelled versions will face a 12% GST, with caramel versions classified as confectionery subject to higher taxation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024