Global Leaders to Convene at WEF 2025 in Davos for Innovative Dialogue

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos will gather over 100 CEOs, three chief ministers from India, and global leaders to discuss 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age' amid geopolitical challenges and technological advancements. India's significant representation will focus on economic growth and innovation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:10 IST
  • India

The upcoming World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in 2025 is set to witness a substantial gathering of global leaders and industrial giants in Davos, Switzerland. Notable attendees include three chief ministers from India—Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrababu Naidu, and Revant Reddy—alongside over 100 CEOs and senior officials discussing 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'

This high-profile event, taking place from January 20, 2025, aims to strategically address pressing global geopolitical and macroeconomic issues, such as changes in US leadership, the Ukraine conflict, and ongoing tensions in West Asia. Indian economic strategies, particularly those driving localized innovation and startup growth, will be central to discussions, covering aspects of India's substantial rise above an 8% growth rate.

The meeting seeks to establish a forum for diverse dialogue around revamping collaborative innovation, overcoming economic stagnation, and tapping into advancements across AI, biotech, and energy technology. By doing so, leaders hope to avoid global fragmentation and foster a cooperative, future-focused agenda for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

