L&T Secures Major Defence Order for K9 Vajra Artillery

Larsen & Toubro has received a significant order from the Indian Defence Ministry to supply K9 Vajra-T Artillery Platforms. Valued between Rs 5,000 crore-10,000 crore, these platforms are co-developed with Hanwha Aerospace. The manufacturing will occur at L&T's Gujarat facility, involving multiple MSME partners.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced a significant contract awarded by the Indian Defence Ministry for the supply of K9 Vajra-T Artillery Platforms. This major order has a value ranging between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore, highlighting its importance in the defence sector.

The K9 Vajra-T is a sophisticated 155 mm, 52-caliber tracked self-propelled artillery system, adapted from the renowned South Korean K9 Thunder. L&T, in partnership with Hanwha Aerospace, has tailored these platforms to meet the Indian Army's varied operational terrains, from deserts to high-altitudes.

The first batch of these platforms was secured in 2017 through global competitive bidding, with deliveries made ahead of schedule. The upcoming batch will also be manufactured at L&T's Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, which features state-of-the-art facilities and collaborates with numerous MSMEs to support the industrial ecosystem.

