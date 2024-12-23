Left Menu

Tripura's Power Supply to Bangladesh: A Financial and Diplomatic Balance

Bangladesh owes Tripura Rs 200 crore for power supply, but no decision has been made to halt electricity flow. The situation highlights the intertwined relations between the two regions, with Tripura sourcing machinery via Bangladesh. Tripura's trade and communication links are also impacted by current political turmoil in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:25 IST
Tripura's Power Supply to Bangladesh: A Financial and Diplomatic Balance
Power supply Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh currently owes Rs 200 crore in electricity dues to Tripura, but the power supply from India continues for now, as Chief Minister Manik Saha disclosed on Monday.

According to a deal brokered through NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited, Tripura supplies 60-70 megawatts to Bangladesh, with the increasing debt raising questions about future arrangements.

In addition to energy, political unrest in Bangladesh has impacted trade, dropping shipments of cement, stone chips, and fish into Tripura. Meanwhile, infrastructural links like the Agartala-Akhaura rail line hold promise for future connectivity enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024