Tripura's Power Supply to Bangladesh: A Financial and Diplomatic Balance
Bangladesh owes Tripura Rs 200 crore for power supply, but no decision has been made to halt electricity flow. The situation highlights the intertwined relations between the two regions, with Tripura sourcing machinery via Bangladesh. Tripura's trade and communication links are also impacted by current political turmoil in Bangladesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Bangladesh currently owes Rs 200 crore in electricity dues to Tripura, but the power supply from India continues for now, as Chief Minister Manik Saha disclosed on Monday.
According to a deal brokered through NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited, Tripura supplies 60-70 megawatts to Bangladesh, with the increasing debt raising questions about future arrangements.
In addition to energy, political unrest in Bangladesh has impacted trade, dropping shipments of cement, stone chips, and fish into Tripura. Meanwhile, infrastructural links like the Agartala-Akhaura rail line hold promise for future connectivity enhancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unlocking Cambodia’s Regional Trade Hub Potential Through Improved Connectivity
Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability
Bridging Progress: Assam's Transformative Infrastructure Leap
Railways Ready for Maha Kumbh with 13,000 Trains, New Infrastructure
Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025: Infrastructure, Safety, and Accommodations Underway