Tripura's Power Supply to Bangladesh: A Financial and Diplomatic Balance

Bangladesh currently owes Rs 200 crore in electricity dues to Tripura, but the power supply from India continues for now, as Chief Minister Manik Saha disclosed on Monday.

According to a deal brokered through NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited, Tripura supplies 60-70 megawatts to Bangladesh, with the increasing debt raising questions about future arrangements.

In addition to energy, political unrest in Bangladesh has impacted trade, dropping shipments of cement, stone chips, and fish into Tripura. Meanwhile, infrastructural links like the Agartala-Akhaura rail line hold promise for future connectivity enhancements.

