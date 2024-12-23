Truck Driver's Maneuver: The Road to Tragedy
A tragic accident in Nelamangala led to the death of six family members after a truck driver's quick steering to avoid a collision resulted in the vehicle overturning. Police are thorough in their investigation, withholding details to ensure the integrity of the probe.
A tragic road incident in Nelamangala claimed six lives as a truck, maneuvered to avoid a collision, disastrously overturned. The driver, identified as Arif, blamed sudden braking by a car ahead.
Police are being tight-lipped about the investigation but confirmed it's led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police. CCTV footage from the vicinity is under review as part of their investigation.
The accident took place on the Bengaluru outskirts, involving a family traveling to Vijayapura. Investigative officers emphasize road safety considerations and are conducting a comprehensive probe.
