Truck Driver's Maneuver: The Road to Tragedy

A tragic accident in Nelamangala led to the death of six family members after a truck driver's quick steering to avoid a collision resulted in the vehicle overturning. Police are thorough in their investigation, withholding details to ensure the integrity of the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:57 IST
A tragic road incident in Nelamangala claimed six lives as a truck, maneuvered to avoid a collision, disastrously overturned. The driver, identified as Arif, blamed sudden braking by a car ahead.

Police are being tight-lipped about the investigation but confirmed it's led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police. CCTV footage from the vicinity is under review as part of their investigation.

The accident took place on the Bengaluru outskirts, involving a family traveling to Vijayapura. Investigative officers emphasize road safety considerations and are conducting a comprehensive probe.

