Sealmatic Expands Into UAE with SealTech Joint Venture

Mumbai, December 23, 2024: Sealmatic India Ltd is making its mark in the UAE market through a new joint venture with High Technology FZ-LLC. The collaboration has led to the establishment of SealTech LLC, a state-of-the-art service center in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah Industrial Area.

The facility is strategically positioned to leverage the area's status as a special economic zone, poised to cater to high-demand clients like ADNOC, KSB, Sulzer, and various EPCs. Sealmatic's Vice President, Mr. Samir Mullaji, emphasized that the center is designed to offer prompt and reliable services round-the-clock.

With two experienced personnel from Sealmatic India spearheading operations, SealTech LLC aims to capture a significant share of the $60 million UAE mechanical seals market while reinforcing its reputation as a trusted regional partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)