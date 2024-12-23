Sealmatic Expands Into UAE with SealTech Joint Venture
Sealmatic India Ltd partners with High Technology FZ-LLC to launch SealTech LLC, a service center in Abu Dhabi. Located in the Musaffah Industrial Area, this center aims to meet the growing demand for mechanical seals in the UAE by offering tailored solutions and 24/7 support to major industry players.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, December 23, 2024: Sealmatic India Ltd is making its mark in the UAE market through a new joint venture with High Technology FZ-LLC. The collaboration has led to the establishment of SealTech LLC, a state-of-the-art service center in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah Industrial Area.
The facility is strategically positioned to leverage the area's status as a special economic zone, poised to cater to high-demand clients like ADNOC, KSB, Sulzer, and various EPCs. Sealmatic's Vice President, Mr. Samir Mullaji, emphasized that the center is designed to offer prompt and reliable services round-the-clock.
With two experienced personnel from Sealmatic India spearheading operations, SealTech LLC aims to capture a significant share of the $60 million UAE mechanical seals market while reinforcing its reputation as a trusted regional partner.
