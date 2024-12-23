UK Economy Stagnates: Third Quarter Analysis

The UK economy stagnated in the third quarter, failing to grow, according to official figures released today. This adds to indications of an economic slowdown as Prime Minister Keir Starmer begins his tenure.

The Office for National Statistics revised the gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimate to 0.0% for July-to-September, down from an earlier estimate of 0.1%. Similarly, the second quarter growth estimate was adjusted from 0.5% to 0.4%.

Facing considerable economic challenges, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has implemented tax increases for employers, aiming for sustainable growth amid persistent inflation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)