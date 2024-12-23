Left Menu

UK Economy Stagnates: Third Quarter Analysis

The UK's economic output stalled in the third quarter, with 0.0% growth, signaling a slowdown under the new government of PM Keir Starmer. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces challenges ahead after years of economic neglect and plans sustainable growth through tax reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:03 IST
UK Economy Stagnates: Third Quarter Analysis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK economy stagnated in the third quarter, failing to grow, according to official figures released today. This adds to indications of an economic slowdown as Prime Minister Keir Starmer begins his tenure.

The Office for National Statistics revised the gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimate to 0.0% for July-to-September, down from an earlier estimate of 0.1%. Similarly, the second quarter growth estimate was adjusted from 0.5% to 0.4%.

Facing considerable economic challenges, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has implemented tax increases for employers, aiming for sustainable growth amid persistent inflation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024