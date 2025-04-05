Left Menu

Tariffs Spark Uncertainty: Fed's Powell Warns of Inflation and Economic Impact

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the new Trump administration tariffs could spur unexpected inflation and dampen U.S. economic growth. While Powell hints at steady interest rates, Trump's call for rate cuts complicates the Fed's strategy amid business uncertainty and global economic upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 05-04-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 01:58 IST
Tariffs Spark Uncertainty: Fed's Powell Warns of Inflation and Economic Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the Trump administration's newly unveiled tariffs could lead to higher-than-expected inflation and slower economic growth in the U.S.

Speaking at a conference, Powell emphasized the challenge the Federal Reserve faces due to the potential temporary and persistent inflationary effects of the tariffs. While Wall Street anticipates several interest rate cuts, Powell hinted at maintaining the current rate of around 4.3% to manage inflation while exercising caution as the full economic impact of the tariffs remains uncertain.

With businesses and consumers adopting a 'wait-and-see' approach, calls from President Trump for interest rate reductions add pressure to the Fed's balancing act of supporting employment and stabilizing prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025