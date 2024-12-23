Left Menu

Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar: A Winter Celebration of India's Artisanal Legacy

The 39th Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar returns to Delhi this December, blending festive cheer with India's artisanal legacy. Through unique workshops and vibrant cultural performances, the bazaar offers a captivating exploration of traditional crafts reimagined for contemporary audiences, under the leadership of Jaya Jaitly.

Where Craft Meets Culture: Jaya Jaitly's 39th Dastkari Haat Bazaar Celebrates Artisans and Heritage. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As Delhi embraces the winter chill, the city witnesses the return of the 39th Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar this December, a celebration of India's rich artisanal traditions. The event, hosted by Dastkari Haat Samiti, has been a cornerstone in preserving the country's craft heritage for over 30 years.

This year's edition, marked by the leadership of Jaya Jaitly, shifts to coincide with the city's Christmas and New Year festivities, offering visitors respite from the harsh January climate. Running from December 16 to 31, the bazaar continues to empower artisans and sustain traditional crafts through initiatives like cross-cultural workshops and digital documentation.

A highlight of this year's bazaar is the 'Mini Art Book Workshop', showcasing master artists' skills in producing handcrafted art books that blend folk art with modern design. Visitors can also enjoy live demonstrations of traditional craft-making alongside vibrant cultural performances, making it a feast of India's artistic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

