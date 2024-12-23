Record-breaking Passenger Surge at Lucknow Airport

Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport achieved unprecedented passenger volumes in November, handling 6.29 lakh travelers. The airport's monthly report highlighted an impressive 12% increase in traffic compared to November 2023.

International routes to Dubai, Muscat, and Dammam were the most popular among passengers, complemented by a rise in domestic travel to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The frequency of flights increased to 140 daily, catering to both local and international flyer needs.

This surge was driven by the festive season and supported by the addition of new flights by airlines, enhancing connectivity for the region's travelers. The airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings, now serves as a crucial gateway to 29 domestic and 10 international destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)