Adani Group Expands Reach with Air Works Acquisition

The Adani Group revealed plans to acquire Air Works, a prominent Indian company specializing in aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The deal, valued at Rs 400 crore, marks a significant expansion of the Adani Group's aviation portfolio.

Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL) has signed a share purchase agreement to secure 85.8% ownership of Air Works. The acquisition strengthens Adani's position in the industry's private sector MRO services, leveraging Air Works' extensive footprint across the nation.

Air Works' operations span 35 cities, and its workforce of over 1,300 personnel brings considerable expertise in maintaining both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. This strategic move is set to enhance Adani's capabilities in the aviation maintenance sector.

