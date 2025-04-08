Next-Gen Aviation Takes Flight: Maxposure Acquires Neutral Digital
Maxposure Limited announces its acquisition of London-based Neutral Digital, aiming to revolutionize passenger engagement with next-gen inflight technology. This strategic move enhances aviation entertainment with immersive experiences and XR-driven solutions, positioning Maxposure as a leader in digital aviation experiences and expanding market growth and innovation globally.
Maxposure Limited, a key player in aviation entertainment and content marketing, has acquired Neutral Digital, a London-based company known for innovative, immersive experiences in CGI and XR-driven aviation solutions.
This acquisition represents a milestone in enhancing the passenger experience, merging Maxposure's inflight technology with Neutral Digital's forward-thinking solutions.
Industry leaders like Boeing and Emirates have engaged with Neutral Digital, indicating significant market influence. The deal promises expanded market presence, technological growth, and innovative aviation solutions, marking a new era in inflight entertainment.
