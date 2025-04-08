Left Menu

Next-Gen Aviation Takes Flight: Maxposure Acquires Neutral Digital

Maxposure Limited announces its acquisition of London-based Neutral Digital, aiming to revolutionize passenger engagement with next-gen inflight technology. This strategic move enhances aviation entertainment with immersive experiences and XR-driven solutions, positioning Maxposure as a leader in digital aviation experiences and expanding market growth and innovation globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maxposure Limited, a key player in aviation entertainment and content marketing, has acquired Neutral Digital, a London-based company known for innovative, immersive experiences in CGI and XR-driven aviation solutions.

This acquisition represents a milestone in enhancing the passenger experience, merging Maxposure's inflight technology with Neutral Digital's forward-thinking solutions.

Industry leaders like Boeing and Emirates have engaged with Neutral Digital, indicating significant market influence. The deal promises expanded market presence, technological growth, and innovative aviation solutions, marking a new era in inflight entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

