Regional Aviation Realignment: Republic Airways and Mesa Air Group Merge

In a significant development for regional air travel, Republic Airways and Mesa Air Group Inc. have announced their merger in an all-stock transaction. The newly combined entity aims to fortify its operational capabilities by accessing a broader fleet of Embraer 170/175 aircraft, thereby enhancing route services across key hubs.

With roots tracing back to 1974, Republic Airways has been a formidable player, operating over 300,000 flights annually synonymous with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines. Meanwhile, Mesa Air Group, with operational beginnings in 1982, services 89 cities, maintaining a robust presence in the U.S., Canada, and beyond.

The merger, pending shareholder approval and set for completion in late 2023, will result in the establishment of Republic Airways Holdings Inc., trading under 'RJET' on Nasdaq. This strategic union anticipates significant shareholder value, operational synergies, and further integration of both company cultures, ensuring continued excellence in regional air transportation.

