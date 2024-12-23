Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Extends Service for Christmas Revelers

Kolkata Metro extends its service on Christmas night to cater to thousands of revelers headed to Park Street. The last Blue Line train will run at 11pm from New Garia to Dumdum. Additional services will be provided at reduced intervals across various lines to facilitate festive celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro has announced an extension in its service hours on Christmas night, as thousands of revelers are expected to travel to Park Street for celebrations. The last train on the Blue Line, running from New Garia to Dumdum, will depart at 11pm, one hour later than usual.

According to a statement from Metro Railway, late-night services will operate at a 7-minute interval from 3 pm to 8 pm. These adjustments are aimed at easing travel for the expected crowds on Christmas Day. The first service on the Blue Line will start at 6.50 am.

Park Street remains a prime destination for Christmas festivities, with past years seeing massive turnouts. On the Green Line-1, reduced services at a 20-minute interval will be offered from 6.55 am to 9.40 pm. Normal operations will be maintained on the other metro lines throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

