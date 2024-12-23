Bihar's Investment Boom: A Leap Towards FDI

Bihar is poised for an economic transformation following a successful global investors' summit that secured investment proposals worth a massive Rs 1.80 lakh crore. The state's Industries Minister, Nitish Mishra, announced plans to further extend this success by attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Speaking at a press conference, Mishra highlighted the integration of Bihar's investment facilitation system with the national Foreign Investment Facilitation Portal to streamline and encourage FDI. The state has already inked deals with 423 companies during the two-day summit.

Major investors like Adani Group and Sun Petrochemicals have committed significant funds in diverse sectors. This economic push, supported by state and national leadership, aims to position Bihar as a pivotal force in India's growth narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)