Adani Group Eyes Acquisition of Emaar India

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is reportedly on the verge of acquiring real estate firm Emaar India in a significant move estimated to be worth between USD 1.4 to 1.5 billion, according to credible sources.

Emaar Properties, a Dubai-based entity that entered the Indian real estate market in 2005, collaboratively invested over Rs 8,500 crore with MGF Development. The two parted ways in 2016 through a demerger arrangement. Emaar India retains a substantial portfolio across major Indian cities.

Although both parties have declined to comment, the acquisition could mark a major stride for Adani in India's real estate sector, complementing recent high-profile projects. Emaar awaits finalization of terms in its broader discussion to sell parts of its Indian operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)