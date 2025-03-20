Left Menu

Adani Group Eyes Acquisition of Emaar India

Gautam Adani's group is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire Emaar India in a deal valued between USD 1.4-1.5 billion. This move marks Adani's expansion in the real estate sector, following significant projects like Dharavi's redevelopment. Emaar's stake sale discussions with Adani are not finalized.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is reportedly on the verge of acquiring real estate firm Emaar India in a significant move estimated to be worth between USD 1.4 to 1.5 billion, according to credible sources.

Emaar Properties, a Dubai-based entity that entered the Indian real estate market in 2005, collaboratively invested over Rs 8,500 crore with MGF Development. The two parted ways in 2016 through a demerger arrangement. Emaar India retains a substantial portfolio across major Indian cities.

Although both parties have declined to comment, the acquisition could mark a major stride for Adani in India's real estate sector, complementing recent high-profile projects. Emaar awaits finalization of terms in its broader discussion to sell parts of its Indian operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

