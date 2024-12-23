Left Menu

Swift Action at Mangaluru Airport Recovers Valuables

At Mangaluru International Airport, a vigilant CISF team swiftly recovered a bag containing valuables worth Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash. The seamless recovery demonstrated the dedicated efforts of the security personnel and airport team, returning the valuables back to the passenger.

In a testament to vigilance and dedication, Mangaluru International Airport's security personnel demonstrated exemplary service on Monday, ensuring a happy ending for one passenger.

The incident unfolded when a bag carrying valuables worth Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash was left unattended at a food outlet in the arrivals area. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel promptly discovered the bag and transferred it to the terminal manager's office for safekeeping.

Resourcefully, the team awaited a call on the phone found inside the bag to contact the owner. Once reached, the passenger, who was already en route to Udupi, was assured of his belongings' safety, culminating in a joyful reunion.

