Terrifying Drag: Truck Driver's Reckless Incident in Agra
In Agra, a truck driver dragged two men for 300 meters beneath his vehicle after an accident. Locals intervened, stopping the truck and saving the men. Both are stable but continue receiving treatment. The driver has been arrested and the truck seized.
In a dramatic incident in Agra, two local men were dragged for nearly 300 meters under a truck after an accident late on Sunday night. Bystanders took swift action, forcing the driver to halt and rescuing the victims.
According to the police, the accident occurred as the truck sped up after trapping the individuals, leading to their harrowing ordeal. The driver has since been arrested, and authorities have seized the vehicle involved in the incident.
Both men, residents of Nunhai, were heading to Rambagh when the mishap unfolded. They are currently hospitalized but reported to be in stable condition. A video of the distressing scene, captured by a passerby, has been widely shared on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
