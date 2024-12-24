Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Revenue Overhaul Strategy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has initiated measures to enhance tax collection and revenue generation. In his new role as Finance Minister, he emphasized improving the financial process, focusing on farmer welfare, and confronting tax evasion to boost the state's economy and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:12 IST
Ajit Pawar's Revenue Overhaul Strategy
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has taken decisive steps to reform tax collection and boost revenue generation after assuming his new role as the state's Finance Minister. On Tuesday, he led a meeting with administration officials, pressing them to enhance efficiency and deliver tangible outcomes.

During the meeting, Pawar reviewed the existing schemes, the state's revenue status, and its funding necessities, urging officials to develop programs that prioritize the welfare of farmers and the general populace. His directive came with a strong warning to intensify actions against those evading taxes.

The strategic discussion also emphasized the need to increase state revenue and industrial investment while promoting agriculture and creating job opportunities, signaling a comprehensive approach to strengthening Maharashtra's economic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024