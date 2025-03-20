Punjab Tensions Rise: Farmers Detained Amid Political Accusations
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticizes the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for detaining protesting farmers at the Shambhu border. Allegations fly as Mann is accused of dancing to Kejriwal's tunes and risking farmer welfare to maintain power. The issue intensifies as former leaders voice their condemnation.
Political tensions in Punjab have escalated as Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government for detaining protesting farmers at the Shambhu border. Bittu accused Mann of being influenced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sacrificing farmer interests to retain power.
In discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bittu expressed his shock over the Punjab government's actions, especially after constructive talks with farmers had concluded positively. Bittu condemned the detentions, asserting they were politically motivated ahead of the Ludhiana West by-election.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also criticized the detentions. They highlighted the farmers' ongoing demands, including legal guarantees on Minimum Support Price (MSP). Meanwhile, farmer union leaders continued their protests, underscoring tensions in the state.
