Left Menu

Punjab Tensions Rise: Farmers Detained Amid Political Accusations

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticizes the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for detaining protesting farmers at the Shambhu border. Allegations fly as Mann is accused of dancing to Kejriwal's tunes and risking farmer welfare to maintain power. The issue intensifies as former leaders voice their condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:05 IST
Punjab Tensions Rise: Farmers Detained Amid Political Accusations
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in Punjab have escalated as Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government for detaining protesting farmers at the Shambhu border. Bittu accused Mann of being influenced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sacrificing farmer interests to retain power.

In discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bittu expressed his shock over the Punjab government's actions, especially after constructive talks with farmers had concluded positively. Bittu condemned the detentions, asserting they were politically motivated ahead of the Ludhiana West by-election.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also criticized the detentions. They highlighted the farmers' ongoing demands, including legal guarantees on Minimum Support Price (MSP). Meanwhile, farmer union leaders continued their protests, underscoring tensions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025