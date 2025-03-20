Left Menu

Empowered by Technology: Udhampur Farmers Thrive with Modern Farming Innovations

The PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme boosts production and income for Udhampur's farmers. Kewal Kumar shifts to tech-driven sugarcane farming, producing in-demand organic jaggery. Supported by the Indian government, farmers adopt modern methods like polyhouses and expand crop variety, improving livelihoods significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:07 IST
MOFPI-PMFME has significantly improved sugarcane processing capabilities (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme has revolutionized sugarcane processing for farmers in Udhampur, specifically for Kewal Kumar, who now employs advanced methods to produce chemical-free jaggery.

Kumar, from Dhanoo village, has transitioned from a traditional ox-powered juice extraction system to using tractors, enhancing efficiency and reducing labor costs. "Subsidies under PM Narendra Modi's government allowed me to switch from wheat and rice to sugarcane farming," Kumar shared, noting significant production increases and market success.

The shift to modern technology also meets rising demands for organic jaggery. "Producing pure, chemical-free gud has boosted demand," Kumar stated, emphasizing the community's move towards self-reliance. Increased efficiency has bolstered business expansion, benefiting fellow farmers. "We are now economically stable and debt-free, thanks to accessible loans via the Kisan Credit Card," he explained.

District Development Council member Ashu Sharma commended governmental efforts for enhancing farming returns. "Udhampur's farmers have doubled their income through technology," Sharma observed, highlighting innovations like polyhouses and introduction of exotic crops like dragon fruit.

Encouraging fellow farmers to exploit government schemes, Sharma lauded their perseverance. "Our farmers are now thriving," she said. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

