Sterling's Shifting Fortunes Amid Global Currency Dynamics

The British pound showed modest gains during a holiday-shortened trading session, but experts warn of uncertainty ahead as global monetary policies diverge.

Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.2544 but recorded a loss for December. It gained 4% against the euro this year, nearing its Brexit vote value from 2016.

Despite initial strong performance, the pound faces challenges, partly due to Donald Trump's U.S. election victory and Britain's upcoming tax-heavy budget, which could alter the economic landscape for sterling.

(With inputs from agencies.)