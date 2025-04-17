Currency Markets Brace for 'Super Thursday' Amid Rising Tariff Tensions

The euro saw a decline against the dollar as traders anticipated a rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. Meanwhile, the dollar showed resilience against the yen following U.S.-Japan trade discussions that skirted foreign exchange issues. Concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade policies continue to obscure forecasts for global economic growth and inflation, putting central banks in a delicate position as more tariffs loom on the horizon.

The ECB is poised to slash interest rates for the seventh time this year, aiming to boost the struggling eurozone economy, which faces a significant impact from Trump's tariffs. The euro fell 0.38% to $1.1359 after briefly reaching $1.14 earlier, nearing a three-year high seen last Friday. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to the White House on Thursday is viewed as an attempt to ease transatlantic tariff tensions and strengthen ties between Washington and Brussels.

Elsewhere, the dollar advanced 0.56% against the yen after earlier touching a seven-month low. Japan's economy minister clarified that foreign exchange matters were not discussed in U.S.-Japan talks. U.S. investors remain concerned as trade-induced market turmoil undermines confidence in economic stability, prompting movements away from U.S. assets. The dollar index rose slightly to 99.56, with trade anticipated to lighten over the Easter break.

(With inputs from agencies.)