Left Menu

Greaves Electric Mobility's IPO Boosts Parent Company's Stocks

Shares of Greaves Cotton surged nearly 8% as its electric vehicle arm, Greaves Electric Mobility, filed for an IPO. The offering includes a Rs 1,000 crore fresh issue and a significant offer for sale. Proceeds will fund product development, technology enhancements, and expanded manufacturing capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:37 IST
Greaves Electric Mobility's IPO Boosts Parent Company's Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Greaves Cotton surged nearly 8% on Tuesday following news that Greaves Electric Mobility, its electric vehicle unit, has filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI to initiate an initial public offering (IPO).

The company's stock rose by 7.90% to close at Rs 247.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, with an intraday spike of 15.18%, hitting a one-year high at Rs 264. On the National Stock Exchange, the shares jumped 7.36% to reach Rs 246.23.

The IPO plan comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) totaling 18.9 crore shares. Promoter Greaves Cotton intends to sell 5.1 crore shares, while Abdul Latif Jameel Green Mobility Solutions DMCC will offload 13.8 crore shares. The proceeds are earmarked for strategic initiatives including technology development and capacity expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024