Left Menu

Empowering Kirana Stores: A Digital Transformation Push

The Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI) has requested the government to provide technological support to Kirana stores. This move is aimed at enabling these stores to compete with quick commerce entities like Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit, ensuring a level-playing field in the evolving digital market landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:43 IST
Empowering Kirana Stores: A Digital Transformation Push
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI) has called on the government to bolster Kirana stores' capabilities with enhanced technology platforms. FRAI argues this assistance is necessary for these traditional retailers to compete with fast-growing quick commerce companies like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto.

According to FRAI, representing 80 lakh micro, small, and medium retailers across India, providing Kirana stores with the necessary technological support would establish a level playing field against the quick commerce sector. FRAI spokesperson Abhay Raj Mishra emphasized the importance of initiatives like the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and the need for specific solutions for Kirana stores.

The rapid growth of quick commerce platforms poses significant challenges to Kirana stores, with giants benefiting from substantial resources and customer bases. Lok Sabha member Praveen Khandelwal highlighted the urgency for shopkeepers to adopt digital channels to meet evolving consumer expectations amidst fierce competition and stagnant sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024