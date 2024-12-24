Empowering Kirana Stores: A Digital Transformation Push

The Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI) has called on the government to bolster Kirana stores' capabilities with enhanced technology platforms. FRAI argues this assistance is necessary for these traditional retailers to compete with fast-growing quick commerce companies like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto.

According to FRAI, representing 80 lakh micro, small, and medium retailers across India, providing Kirana stores with the necessary technological support would establish a level playing field against the quick commerce sector. FRAI spokesperson Abhay Raj Mishra emphasized the importance of initiatives like the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and the need for specific solutions for Kirana stores.

The rapid growth of quick commerce platforms poses significant challenges to Kirana stores, with giants benefiting from substantial resources and customer bases. Lok Sabha member Praveen Khandelwal highlighted the urgency for shopkeepers to adopt digital channels to meet evolving consumer expectations amidst fierce competition and stagnant sales.

