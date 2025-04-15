Left Menu

Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Bharti Airtel has teamed up with Blinkit to offer SIM card delivery within ten minutes in 16 cities. Customers can choose postpaid or prepaid plans, complete online activation, and utilize number portability. The service aims to streamline SIM activations with a Rs 49 convenience fee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:14 IST
Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with quick commerce platform Blinkit to facilitate SIM card deliveries to customers within ten minutes.

Initially launched in 16 major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the service plans to expand to additional cities over time. This venture allows customers to receive SIM cards at their doorsteps with a minimal Rs 49 convenience fee.

Once delivered, customers can activate their SIM using Aadhaar-based KYC authentication. The service includes options for postpaid and prepaid plans, as well as mobile number portability. Airtel ensures a smooth process through online activation video guides and customer support via the Airtel Thanks App.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025