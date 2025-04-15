Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

In a pioneering move, Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with quick commerce platform Blinkit to facilitate SIM card deliveries to customers within ten minutes.

Initially launched in 16 major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the service plans to expand to additional cities over time. This venture allows customers to receive SIM cards at their doorsteps with a minimal Rs 49 convenience fee.

Once delivered, customers can activate their SIM using Aadhaar-based KYC authentication. The service includes options for postpaid and prepaid plans, as well as mobile number portability. Airtel ensures a smooth process through online activation video guides and customer support via the Airtel Thanks App.

(With inputs from agencies.)