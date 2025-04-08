Swiggy Instamart Unveils Maxxsaver for Bigger Savings

In a bid to enhance user savings, Swiggy Instamart has introduced 'Maxxsaver', a new in-app feature that automatically enrolls customers, allowing them to save up to Rs 500 upon reaching a specific order value at checkout.

The initiative is designed to make everyday shopping on the platform more affordable and rewarding, the company announced.

With a diverse product range that spans over 35,000 items including groceries, electronics, and fashion, CEO Amitesh Jha highlighted the potential for users to unlock maximum savings on their orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)