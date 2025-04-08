Left Menu

Swiggy Instamart Unveils Maxxsaver for Bigger Savings

Swiggy Instamart introduces 'Maxxsaver', an in-app feature for users to achieve savings up to Rs 500 on certain order values. The initiative aims to make everyday shopping more affordable, with a wide variety of products available, from groceries to electronics. CEO Amitesh Jha emphasizes on maximizing savings.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:13 IST
Swiggy Instamart Unveils Maxxsaver for Bigger Savings
In a bid to enhance user savings, Swiggy Instamart has introduced 'Maxxsaver', a new in-app feature that automatically enrolls customers, allowing them to save up to Rs 500 upon reaching a specific order value at checkout.

The initiative is designed to make everyday shopping on the platform more affordable and rewarding, the company announced.

With a diverse product range that spans over 35,000 items including groceries, electronics, and fashion, CEO Amitesh Jha highlighted the potential for users to unlock maximum savings on their orders.

