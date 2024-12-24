American Airlines Takes Flight Again After Temporary Grounding

American Airlines experienced a temporary grounding of all its flights early Tuesday morning, prompted by a systemwide technical issue. The situation, which occurred amidst the busy holiday travel period, led to an unusual halt affecting millions of passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration took action just before 7 am Eastern time, grounding all airlines at American's request. This grounding was an unusual step during a peak travel time when punctuality is vital.

Fortunately, the issue was swiftly resolved, allowing American Airlines flights to resume shortly after the grounding, thereby minimizing disruption to holiday travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)