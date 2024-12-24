Left Menu

American Airlines Takes Flight Again After Temporary Grounding

American Airlines faced a temporary grounding due to a systemwide technical issue. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all flights to be grounded early Tuesday at the airline's request. Fortunately, flights were cleared to resume after a brief halt, impacting millions of travelers during the holiday season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:05 IST
American Airlines Takes Flight Again After Temporary Grounding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

American Airlines experienced a temporary grounding of all its flights early Tuesday morning, prompted by a systemwide technical issue. The situation, which occurred amidst the busy holiday travel period, led to an unusual halt affecting millions of passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration took action just before 7 am Eastern time, grounding all airlines at American's request. This grounding was an unusual step during a peak travel time when punctuality is vital.

Fortunately, the issue was swiftly resolved, allowing American Airlines flights to resume shortly after the grounding, thereby minimizing disruption to holiday travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024