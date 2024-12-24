Towards 'Viksit Bharat': Modi's Economic Vision for 2025-26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed key economic issues with economists in preparation for the 2025-26 Union Budget. The focus was on job creation, infrastructure development, and strategic growth to overcome global challenges. The meeting aimed to align education and investment with evolving market needs for sustainable development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged with prominent economists at NITI Aayog to strategize for the upcoming 2025-26 Union Budget.
The discussions centered on job creation, enhancing agricultural productivity, and mobilizing public funds for infrastructure, with an emphasis on overcoming global economic uncertainties.
Participants stressed the need for aligning education with market demands and attracting investment to drive sustainable economic growth.
