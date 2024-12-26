Left Menu

India Strengthens Global Trade Ties with Strategic FTA Agreements

India is capitalizing on Free Trade Agreements to ensure market certainty and enhance services exports. With robust export growth in 2024, India signed influential agreements with ASEAN, EFTA, and others, driving economic partnerships. Agricultural and traditional exports see significant growth, reflecting strategic trade expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:13 IST
India Strengthens Global Trade Ties with Strategic FTA Agreements
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is strategically enhancing its international trade by leveraging Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), ensuring market certainty and a non-discriminatory regulatory environment. This approach has led to robust export growth in 2024, as highlighted by the Department of Commerce's Year End Review.

The country has established significant bilateral trade agreements with nations such as Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and the UAE, and has signed an FTA with ASEAN. Notably, the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement was signed in March 2024. India is also in active FTA negotiations with the UK, the EU, and others, aiming to expand its trade in services.

India's total exports between April to October 2024 surged by 7.3 percent, reaching USD 468.5 billion, while imports grew by 7.1 percent. Key sectors like agriculture, engineering, and electronics have shown positive growth, cementing India's leadership in both traditional and emerging export markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024