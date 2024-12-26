Left Menu

Capital Formation Set for Revival: Finance Ministry Predicts Economic Upturn

The Ministry of Finance anticipates a resurgence in capital formation growth by mid-2024-25, driven by escalating government capital expenditure. Despite a lower-than-expected GDP growth in early quarters and subdued investment, there are optimistic signs from reduced inflationary pressures and strong domestic fundamentals for 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:18 IST
Capital Formation Set for Revival: Finance Ministry Predicts Economic Upturn
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a promising announcement on Thursday, the Ministry of Finance indicated that growth in capital formation is expected to rebound in the latter half of the 2024-25 fiscal year. The monthly report highlights an uptick in government capital expenditure, contrasting with the slower pace observed in the initial two quarters.

The Indian economy, however, grew by a modest 5.4% in the July-September quarter, falling short of the Reserve Bank of India's 7% forecast. The earlier April-June period also saw sluggish growth due to limited capital expenditure and weak consumer demand, leading to an average growth of 6% for the first half of the fiscal year.

The finance ministry's report underscores steady private consumption aided by consistent rural demand, while investment growth saw a slowdown attributed to restrained public and private capital spending due to global uncertainties and overcapacity fears. Nevertheless, signs of a rebound in capital formation are emerging alongside easing inflation, with lower food prices and a stable outlook for 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024