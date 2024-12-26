Left Menu

CATL Pursues Hong Kong Listing to Boost Global Strategy

Chinese battery giant CATL aims to list offshore H-shares on Hong Kong's main board, pending regulatory approvals. The move seeks to enhance global strategy and competitiveness amid China's EV price war. CATL holds a 37% market share in electric vehicle batteries, with recent profit growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:04 IST
CATL Pursues Hong Kong Listing to Boost Global Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to strengthen its global footprint, Chinese battery manufacturer CATL has announced its intentions to pursue a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The decision, revealed through a Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing, marks a significant step for CATL, known for its leading role in the electric vehicle battery sector.

The company plans to issue offshore H-shares for the listing, which has already received board approval. However, the proposal still requires the green light from regulatory bodies, including the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Specific details about the listing are yet to be finalized, but CATL has stated that the listing aligns with efforts to bolster its global strategic layout and sharpen competitiveness.

CATL boasts a sizable 37% share of the global electric vehicle battery market, a testament to its industry dominance as per SNE Research. The move comes as CATL navigates the challenges posed by an ongoing price war within China's electric vehicle market, with the company reporting profit growth in the third quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024