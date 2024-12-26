Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Nine from Sinking Vessel

The Indian Coast Guard, with assistance from a Pakistani maritime agency, successfully rescued nine crew members from a merchant vessel that sank in the north Arabian Sea. The operation showcased international collaboration and swift action in response to a distress call from the vessel, ensuring the crew's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:28 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Nine from Sinking Vessel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard demonstrated exceptional coordination with a Pakistani maritime agency, saving nine crew members from a merchant vessel that sank in the north Arabian Sea. This joint rescue operation highlighted the importance of international cooperation during maritime emergencies.

The sailing vessel, MSV Taj Dhare Haram, departed Mundra for Yemen's Socotra port but succumbed to rough seas and flooding. Distress signals were picked up by an Indian Coast Guard aircraft, which led to the involvement of both Indian and Pakistani rescue coordination centers.

An Indian Coast Guard ship was promptly dispatched, and the operation culminated in locating the crew members on a life raft 311 km west of Porbandar. The rescued crew, found in good health, are being transported back to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024