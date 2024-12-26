Dramatic Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Nine from Sinking Vessel

The Indian Coast Guard demonstrated exceptional coordination with a Pakistani maritime agency, saving nine crew members from a merchant vessel that sank in the north Arabian Sea. This joint rescue operation highlighted the importance of international cooperation during maritime emergencies.

The sailing vessel, MSV Taj Dhare Haram, departed Mundra for Yemen's Socotra port but succumbed to rough seas and flooding. Distress signals were picked up by an Indian Coast Guard aircraft, which led to the involvement of both Indian and Pakistani rescue coordination centers.

An Indian Coast Guard ship was promptly dispatched, and the operation culminated in locating the crew members on a life raft 311 km west of Porbandar. The rescued crew, found in good health, are being transported back to safety.

