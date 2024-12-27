India's Export Resurgence Amid Global Turmoil

India is making significant strides in high-value sectors like machinery and electronics, bolstering the nation's exports despite global uncertainties. The economic recovery in developed markets is providing improved growth prospects for Indian exporters in 2025.

In response to potential tariffs from the new U.S. administration, Indian exporters are presented with opportunities, especially if higher duties are imposed on China, Mexico, and Canada. However, reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods remain a possible impact.

Traditional sectors like textiles are in decline, but the focus on e-commerce and free trade agreements, paired with a weakened rupee, could aid India's ongoing export transformation, targeting an ambitious USD 800 billion in goods and services exports by 2024-25.

