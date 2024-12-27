Left Menu

India's Export Resurgence Amid Global Turmoil

India is capitalizing on high-value sectors such as machinery and electronics to boost exports amidst global uncertainties. The country faces challenges from potential U.S. tariffs, EU regulations, and declining traditional sectors. Initiatives in e-commerce and trade agreements aim to enhance India's export competitiveness and diversification in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:32 IST
India's Export Resurgence Amid Global Turmoil
Textiles and Apparel Exports Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India is making significant strides in high-value sectors like machinery and electronics, bolstering the nation's exports despite global uncertainties. The economic recovery in developed markets is providing improved growth prospects for Indian exporters in 2025.

In response to potential tariffs from the new U.S. administration, Indian exporters are presented with opportunities, especially if higher duties are imposed on China, Mexico, and Canada. However, reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods remain a possible impact.

Traditional sectors like textiles are in decline, but the focus on e-commerce and free trade agreements, paired with a weakened rupee, could aid India's ongoing export transformation, targeting an ambitious USD 800 billion in goods and services exports by 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024