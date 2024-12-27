Left Menu

Industry Giants Mourn the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr Manmohan Singh

CII and FICCI have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Indian Prime Minister, recognizing his pivotal role in India's economic reforms. Acknowledged for his leadership and vision, Dr Singh's legacy continues to inspire industrial growth and national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:05 IST
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Industry associations, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), are in mourning following the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, praised Dr Singh for his intellectual prowess and visionary leadership, which were instrumental in initiating India's economic reforms. Banerjee expressed, "CII deeply mourns the passing of Hon Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India.

FICCI also commemorated Dr Singh's deep-rooted association with the organization. He was seen as a guiding figure for Indian industry, providing crucial advice on industrial growth and economic policies during his tenure as Prime Minister. FICCI extended heartfelt condolences to his family, emphasizing the vast national loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

