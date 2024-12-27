Industry Giants Mourn the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr Manmohan Singh

Industry associations, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), are in mourning following the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, praised Dr Singh for his intellectual prowess and visionary leadership, which were instrumental in initiating India's economic reforms. Banerjee expressed, "CII deeply mourns the passing of Hon Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India.

FICCI also commemorated Dr Singh's deep-rooted association with the organization. He was seen as a guiding figure for Indian industry, providing crucial advice on industrial growth and economic policies during his tenure as Prime Minister. FICCI extended heartfelt condolences to his family, emphasizing the vast national loss.

