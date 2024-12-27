Left Menu

Osamu Suzuki: The Visionary Behind India's Automotive Revolution

Osamu Suzuki, the visionary leader who transformed India's automotive industry, has died at 94. As a pivotal figure in the establishment of Maruti Udyog Ltd, his efforts bridged India and Japan, revolutionizing India's auto landscape. His legacy inspires future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:03 IST
Osamu Suzuki, the pioneering automobile industry leader who bet on India's potential, died at the age of 94, announced Suzuki Motor Corporation. His passing on December 25 was attributed to malignant lymphoma.

Suzuki's daring partnership with India in 1981, forming a joint venture with Maruti Udyog Ltd, is celebrated for transforming the country's automotive sector. His bold step is credited with turning India into an automotive powerhouse.

Recognized with the Padma Bhushan for building strong industry ties between India and Japan, Suzuki's legacy continues to influence the global automobile sector, fostering innovation and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

