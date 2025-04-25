Maruti Suzuki Faces Profit Slump Amid Rising Expenses

Maruti Suzuki India, the nation's largest carmaker, reported a slight decrease in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, as higher expenses impacted the bottom line. The auto giant's net profit amounted to Rs 3,911 crore, a 1% drop from Rs 3,952 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year.

Despite the dip in profits, Maruti Suzuki's total revenue rose to Rs 40,920 crore for the period, up from Rs 38,471 crore a year ago, bolstered by strong sales figures. The company reported its highest quarterly sales of 6,04,635 units, demonstrating a 3.5% growth, with domestic sales up 3% and exports climbing 8%.

For the full fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki achieved a net profit increase to Rs 14,500 crore, driven by a 7.5% rise in revenue to Rs 1,52,913 crore. The company continued to dominate India's passenger vehicle export market, contributing nearly 43% of total exports, despite modest domestic market growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)