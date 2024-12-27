Left Menu

Sterling's Standoff: Navigating the Dollar Dominance

The pound edged higher against the dollar as it concluded a holiday-thinned trading week. Though weaker against the dollar for the third consecutive week, it's performed better than other major currencies. Bank of England's reduced rate cut pace underpins sterling's modest strength amid U.S. economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:28 IST
Sterling's Standoff: Navigating the Dollar Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sterling ticked upward against the dollar as it wrapped up a holiday-shortened trading week, despite weakening over the past three weeks. On Friday, the pound rose 0.17% to $1.2546 after experiencing a slight drop earlier. So far this year, the pound has only fallen 1.5% against the greenback, outperforming other major currencies.

The Bank of England's cautious approach with rate cuts, reducing borrowing costs by just half a percentage point, has supported sterling. However, expectations of further cuts have pressured the pound recently, as a strong U.S. economy and hawkish Federal Reserve have driven up U.S. Treasury yields, boosting the dollar.

Traders currently anticipate 51.5 basis points of rate cuts from the BoE next year, compared to 46 bps before the bank's last policy meeting. Analyzing UK wage growth and inflation trends, Goldman Sachs notes the BoE's cautious stance, predicting continued rate reductions through 2025. Meanwhile, the euro gained slightly against the pound but remains weaker compared to early 2024 figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024