Zhuhai Tragedy: Driver Sentenced to Death After Deadly Attack

A horrific event unfolded in southern China's Zhuhai city as a driver plowed his vehicle into a dense crowd, resulting in the death of at least 35 individuals and injuring 43 others. The appalling incident happened on November 11, creating waves of shock across the nation.

The local court has handed down a death sentence to the perpetrator, underscoring the severity of this tragic incident. This attack is now counted among the deadliest in contemporary Chinese history, underscoring the critical need for heightened public safety measures.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported on the sentencing, highlighting the nationwide concern and the grim repercussions of such heinous acts of violence in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)