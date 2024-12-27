Sanathan Textiles Surges on Strong IPO Debut

Shares of Sanathan Textiles Ltd had a robust opening on the stock exchange, closing at a premium of over 21% above the issue price of Rs 321 by the end of trading on Friday.

The stock began trading at Rs 419.10, marking a noticeable 30.56% rise from the issue price on the BSE, and at one point reached Rs 422.65 during the session. By the close, shares were trading at Rs 389, a 21.18% increase.

On the NSE, Sanathan Textiles' listing price was Rs 422.30, with the day ending at Rs 388.35, a rise of 20.98%. The firm's market cap was noted at Rs 3,283.32 crore, following the 35.12 times oversubscription of its IPO, which involved a mix of fresh equity and an Offer-for-Sale to raise Rs 550 crore.

