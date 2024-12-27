Left Menu

Akasa Air Executives Suspended in Pilot Training Lapse

The DGCA has suspended the director of operations and director of training at Akasa Air for six months due to alleged lapses in pilot training. The executives reportedly violated civil aviation requirements. Akasa Air's response to the allegations is currently pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:43 IST
Akasa Air Executives Suspended in Pilot Training Lapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken decisive action against Akasa Air by suspending two of its senior executives. The director of operations and the director of training are facing a six-month suspension due to alleged shortcomings in pilot training programs.

This development follows an investigation that concluded the airline failed to adhere to civil aviation norms as stipulated by the DGCA. Akasa Air, partly owned by the family of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is now under scrutiny for compliance issues.

As of now, Akasa Air has yet to issue a formal response to the DGCA's order dated December 27. Industry insiders are keenly watching how the airline plans to address and rectify these significant regulatory lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024