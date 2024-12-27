Akasa Air Executives Suspended in Pilot Training Lapse

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken decisive action against Akasa Air by suspending two of its senior executives. The director of operations and the director of training are facing a six-month suspension due to alleged shortcomings in pilot training programs.

This development follows an investigation that concluded the airline failed to adhere to civil aviation norms as stipulated by the DGCA. Akasa Air, partly owned by the family of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is now under scrutiny for compliance issues.

As of now, Akasa Air has yet to issue a formal response to the DGCA's order dated December 27. Industry insiders are keenly watching how the airline plans to address and rectify these significant regulatory lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)