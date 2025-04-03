Sebi Issues Warning to IIFL Capital for Regulatory Non-Compliance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued an administrative warning letter to IIFL Capital. The move comes after the regulator found the company in regulatory non-compliance.

IIFL Capital received the warning letter dated April 1, 2025, on the following day, as noted in a regulatory filing from the company.

The warning follows an inspection of IIFL Capital's merchant banking activities, which revealed discrepancies with certain regulatory guidelines and circulars, Sebi stated.

