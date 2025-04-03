Left Menu

Sebi Issues Warning to IIFL Capital for Regulatory Non-Compliance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued an administrative warning to IIFL Capital for failing to comply with regulatory guidelines following an inspection of its merchant banking activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:07 IST
Sebi Issues Warning to IIFL Capital for Regulatory Non-Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued an administrative warning letter to IIFL Capital. The move comes after the regulator found the company in regulatory non-compliance.

IIFL Capital received the warning letter dated April 1, 2025, on the following day, as noted in a regulatory filing from the company.

The warning follows an inspection of IIFL Capital's merchant banking activities, which revealed discrepancies with certain regulatory guidelines and circulars, Sebi stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025